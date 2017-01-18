Attorney Questioning Actions of Target Prior to Brutal Parking Lot Attack

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – An attorney for the North Texas artist who was attacked outside an Uptown Dallas Target store is questioning the actions of the store.

Chris Hamilton represents Derek Whitener and his family. He wants to know all actions taken by Target after Whitener notified employees of suspicious activity.

“I will never understand how a customer in this situation, having reported suspected criminal activity, was allowed to walk back out of this store without any sort of protection,” Hamilton said.

Whitener remains hospitalized. Hamilton says they are praying for a full recovery.

Whitener underwent emergency surgery over the weekend that was successful.

“Our guests are at the center of everything we do, and we take their safety and the safety of our team members very seriously,” Target said in a statement Wednesday night.

Target also committed to continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

