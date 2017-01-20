Behind the Scenes of the Inauguration

(WBAP/KLIF News) A local man is familiar with just how locked down a presidential inauguration is. Rob Caltabiano is a retired secret service agent who was the assistant special agent in charge of the Dallas office. He was present at the inaugurations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Caltabiano says technology has changed drastically in regard security measures, that drones are now used to help surveillance. He also says security checkpoints at the National Mall are similar to a rough experience at the airport.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.