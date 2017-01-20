Guilty plea in airliner groping

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A 26 year old Oregon man has pleaded guilty to a charge that he repeatedly groped a 13 year old girl last year while flying from DFW Airport to Portland. Chad Camp worked out a deal with prosecutors. He pleads guilty; they recommend he’s sentenced to 14 months in prison with credit for the time he’s already served. Camp was on his way home to Oregon after completing a residential treatment program for alcoholism in Florida when a flight attendant saw him molesting the girl. He admitted in court that he had “a lot to drink” during a layover at DFW. The girl’s family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against American Airlines.